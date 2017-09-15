Major sad faces all round :-(

In a day of very bad news, Fergie is no longer with her Transformers ‘fella Josh Duhamel – spelling the end of a thirteen year relationship and our hopes of true romance forever.

Fergalicious, who tied the knot to actor Josh in 2009 after four years dating, has confirmed that their eight year marriage is over.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer and the actor have released an official statement confirming the sad news.

The couple, who share four-year-old son Axl together, have shared the official confirmation of their parting in a statement with People magazine.

It reads: ‘With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year’.

The couple then added that the split is not a new thing, ‘To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public’.

See: Loose Women’s Katie Price reveals she suffered a miscarriage days before Kieran Hayler split

Finally, the couple have signed their statement off with ‘We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family’.

No, we’re not crying. It’s hay fever.

The news of Fergie and Josh’s split will come as a shock to many, as just last week the singer had been quizzed on the possibility she might be expecting their second child.

After being questioned on the baby rumours, Fergie had cryptically told radio station 103.5 KTU: ‘I’ve heard so many rumours about all of that. I have no idea what’s in the future’.

See: Lauren Goodger CONFIRMS split from jailbird boyfriend Joey Morrison in very candid video

Earlier this year, Josh and Fergie celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary whilst holidaying.

Taking to Instagram, Fergie celebrating the occasion with a loved up snap of the pair. The post reads: ‘happy 8th anniversary to my bae’.

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Josh also shared a post of the pair, which reads: ‘8 years!! Love you babe’.

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Sending our best wishes to Fergie, Josh and family during this tricky time.

Alice Perry