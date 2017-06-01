Fern has revealed she almost died after contracting sepsis last year

Fern Britton has bravely revealed her terrifying health scare after a routine operation left her ‘fighting for her life’.

The former This Morning presenter underwent a routine hysterectomy last summer but after returning home to recover, she quickly realised something wasn’t right.

And when she was finally rushed to hospital, doctors discovered Fern was suffering from E.coli and several abscesses.

Following her surgery in July 2016 – which she had to deal with long-standing fibroids – 59-year-old Fern thought the procedure had gone well until she was suddenly hit by an intense pain and could barely walk.

After desperately calling the hospital at 3am, she told Prima magazine: ‘They suggested paracetamol and a wait-and-see approach, but by the next day the pain had intensified so much that I could barely walk.’

But husband and telly chef, Phil Vickery was forced to call the emergency services after the mum-of-four’s symptoms didn’t improve.

Fern said: ‘When the ambulance crew arrived, I was being sick and thought, “Oh, I feel better now!” So when they offered to take me to hospital, I refused. That was quite a bad decision.’

The telly star recalled she struggled to get help as the pain got worse, and after her GP was too busy for an immediate home visit, it was a receptionist at the doctor’s surgery who finally arranged medical assistance.

‘In desperation, Phil rang the doctor’s receptionist and she overrode everyone to send an ambulance. It’s no exaggeration to say that I owe her my life.’

When she reached Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire, the presenter underwent tests which revealed she had E. coli in her blood and several abscesses in her abdomen, which required immediate emergency surgery.

But as she headed for the operating theatre, the star was so convinced she was dying she even took off her wedding ring and gave it to her daughter.

‘On the night of the procedure, I was resigned to dying,’ Fern heartbreakingly said.

‘The theatre nurse offered to put a plaster over my wedding ring. Instead, I took off my ring and gave it to my daughter, who was with me.

‘I hated the thought of them taking it from my dead body to give to her. So, I said, “You look after it for me”.’

Luckily, Fern made it through the surgery but had one final battle as she’d developed pneumonia and suffered a collapsed lung shortly after the op.

But following successful treatment, Fern is now putting her terrifying experience to good use by raising awareness about the symptoms of sepsis.