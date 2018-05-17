It's been advised that Ferne waits before her nip and tuck.

The past year has seen our Essex fave Ferne McCann catapult to solo success in pretty much all areas of her life.

Not only is the lady *fully* shaking the world of showbiz all on her own, with her hit show First Time Mum, but the 27-year-old is also doing a pretty flipping good job of welcoming her teeny tot Sunday into the world.

Oh, and in case you forgot, she’s totally a babe still…

However, whilst the former TOWIE lady might be leaving the rest of Essex trembling in its boots, Ferne still suffers the odd body hang up or two.

See! She’s just like us!

So much so, Ferne has been pretty open about her hopes of getting some cosmetic surgery following the birth of Sunday back in November of last year.

On the season finale of her hit ITVbe show last night, Ferne had opened up about her post-breast feeding body – and her plans for a nip and tuck boob job.

Speaking to her pal and the Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, who had a breast augmentation eight months after having her baby, Ferne has been advised to wait for over a year for her own op – much to her dismay.

After Tanya had asked how old Sunday is, Ferne’s pal then advised her against just jumping under the knife at the first opportunity as the breast is still producing milk: ‘I had mine done after 8 months and I think mine went wrong because you’re still milked up’.

Tanya then added, ‘That’s why it looked like something off “Embarrassing Bodies.” Wait at least a year’.

However, whilst Tanya had given Ferne her honest advice, the Essex babe wasn’t best pleased – later confessing to the camera that she’s pretty gutted to have to wait.

Ferne explains, ‘The devastating news if I did want to get a boob job I can’t get another one for six months. Saggy t**s’.

Oh Ferne, we would *not* be complaining if we were you!