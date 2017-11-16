Ferne has vowed to take care of their baby alone

Former TOWIE star, Ferne McCann has broken her silence after her ex boyfriend and father of her newborn baby, Arthur Collins was found guilty of a London acid attack.

In an emotional statement released through the reality star’s agent, 27-year-old Ferne has vowed she’ll raise their baby alone following Arthur’s conviction, and has said she’s determined to give baby Sunday the best future possible.

‘Ferne’s thoughts are of course with the innocent people caught up in the events at Mangle last April’, the statement reads.

‘No one should ever be faced with violence on a night out.’

‘Having given birth days ago, Ferne is focussing on being the best mother she can be. She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter.’

The star’s announcement comes after 25-year-old Arthur was found guilty of throwing acid at partygoers at Mangle E8 in Dalston on 17 April, which left two people partially blinded and 22 injured.

Despite previously denying five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) against 14 people, Arthur was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday and is due to be sentenced on December 19.

Meanwhile, Ferne recently welcomed their first child together after confirming her pregnancy following the news of the scary attack.

A spokesman for the reality star said at the time: ‘Ferne is grateful for the sympathetic way news of her pregnancy has been covered and people’s support and obviously her first concern is for her child’s health.’

The Essex star revealed she’d given birth earlier this month, and has since shared an adorable photo with the little one.

Revealing to her 1.8million Instagram followers what she called the tot, Ferne wrote: ‘I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name…meet Sunday’.