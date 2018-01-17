The acid attacker has been given extra time

Ferne McCann’s ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins has been given a LONGER prison sentence after smuggling a phone into jail to call her on.

The 25-year-old – who was handed 20 years behind bars last month for throwing acid across a London nightclub in April – managed to hide the mobile in a crutch and has now been given an extra eight months in prison for doing so.

He also smuggled two SIM cards and two memory sticks into the walking aid, which he was using after injuring his feet while trying to escape police when on the run following the acid attack.

Arthur admitted to one charge of possessing a prohibited item while in prison last month and argued that he had used it to contact Ferne, 27, when she was heavily pregnant.

His lawyer Audrey Mogan told Bromley Magistrates’ Court: ‘He had this phone because he and his partner had been hounded by the media.

‘He knows there was a phone in the cell but he knows the calls are recorded. Because of that, he was afraid that information would get out to the media.’

The lawyer also argued that he hadn’t had the device for ‘any sinister purpose’.

Arthur was given his extra sentence on Wednesday at Woolwich Crown Court and appeared via video link from Belmarsh Prison.

Judge Nicholas Heathcote Williams said: ’The presence of a mobile phone or component part such as a SIM card has many implications, not only for the prison establishment, but also the wider environment.

‘It provides a prisoner or prisoners with an opportunity to communicate they would otherwise not have.

‘This therefore allows them to act in a way prison is supposed to prevent them from doing.’

Ferne McCann gave birth to hers and Arthur’s daughter Sunday in November and released a statement condemning her former boyfriend’s actions when he was found guilty of the acid attack later that month.

She visited him in prison with the baby before his sentencing and reportedly told him that it would be the last time he’d ever see her or Sunday.

The incident at Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston left at least 22 people injured. 16 of those suffered serious burns, with one man requiring a skin graft for third-degree chemical burns on the side of his face whilst others had eye injuries.