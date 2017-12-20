The father of Ferne's baby girl was convicted in November

Arthur Collins, the ex-boyfriend of Ferne McCann and father of her baby, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after injuring at least 22 people in an acid attack at a London nightclub.

The 25-year-old was convicted last month of throwing the corrosive substance on revellers at Mangle E8 in Dalston on 17 April and has now been told that he’ll spend 20 years in jail with an extra five years on licence.

During the sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Noel Lucas QC described Arthur’s crime as a ‘despicable act’ and called him an ‘accomplished liar’ who had ‘not the slightest remorse for his actions’.

Whilst he had admitted to throwing the liquid, Arthur claimed in court that he thought it was a date rape drug which he had snatched from a group of men he’d got into an argument with.

He alleged that he wanted to ‘show them the drug was gone’.

During Tuesday’s hearing he called the acid attack a ‘stupid little mistake’ and showed little emotion as some of the victims read out statements speaking of how the incident had left them ‘traumatised’ and ‘scared’.

However he winked at his family when he was led to the cells.

One victim, Sophie Hall, said after the sentencing: ‘Arthur showed no signs of remorse in court. I have to live with my scars for life.’

16 of those injured in the attack suffered serious burns, with one man requiring a skin graft for third-degree chemical burns on the side of his face whilst others had eye injuries.

The court heard that Arthur had six previous convictions including possession of cocaine, drink-driving and assault and was given a six-month suspended sentence for punching a man in a nightclub in 2015.

It was also revealed that he made acid attack threats to the mother of an ex-girlfriend.

Arthur’s sentence is only due to be assessed once he’s completed two-thirds of it, meaning his and Ferne’s daughter Sunday will be at least a teenager by the time he gets out.

Ferne, 27, recently revealed that she took the baby to see Arthur in prison, where she reportedly told him that it would be the last time he’d ever see them.

‘I went to see Arthur and I took Sunday with me,’ she explained to the Sunday People. ‘This was because I am very angry about what has happened and I needed to communicate that and wanted to hear what Arthur had to say.

‘I thought it was important that Arthur see Sunday and see exactly what his actions have led to him missing out on.

‘I strongly feel for the innocent people hurt that night and I in no way condone violence as I have already made clear.

‘It was a difficult decision to take Sunday into that environment but I felt I needed to confront him about a number of things, which I have now done.’