Ever since giving birth last month, Ferne McCann has been absolutely besotted with her baby Sunday as she continues to share a load of sweet shots of the little ‘un.

And her latest social media post is no different as the former TOWIE star has now treated her followers an adorable video of the tot sleeping – and it might be the CUTEST thing we’ve ever seen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the glamorous 27-year-old can be seen dressed down in a black vest top and a half-up half-down hair do.

‘Check her out, I can’t cope’, the reality star said before panning to Sunday sleeping in her cot.

Wrapped up in a pink teddy-bear blanket and dressed in a the cutest stripy babygrow, the newborn looks adorable as she snoozes the day away. Just. Look.

Ferne’s sweet post comes after she recently opened up about struggling during pregnancy in an emotional trailer for new documentary Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

The clip shows the I’m A Celebrity star preparing for the arrival of little Sunday – who she shares with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins – including a behind-the-scenes look at her new nursery, as well as a glam ‘bump’ photoshoot.

But despite describing her pregnancy as ‘fulfilling’, in a candid piece to camera the reality star revealed that she’s cried every day since her baby’s dad, Arthur was arrested for an acid attack in April.

‘Being pregnant has been the most fulfilling thing ever but you do want to share this with the person you created this life’, she admitted.

‘There’s not a day that’s gone by where I haven’t cried. I don’t think you realise how much strength you’ve actually got.’

She the added: ‘I’ve got another human being coming into my life who’s going to be solely reliant on me. It’s amazing’.

Well, we know Ferne is going to make an incredible mum and can’t WAIT to see the whole documentary in a couple of weeks.