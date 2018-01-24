The former TOWIE star has explained what really went on

Ferne McCann has spoken out to defend herself after she was filmed appearing to drink alcohol shortly before breast-feeding baby Sunday.

The reality star posted several videos to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night as she prepared for the National Television Awards, with one clip showing her and Rebekah Vardy seemingly downing a shot in their hotel suite.

In the next piece of footage Ferne, 27, was seen breast-feeding her little girl whilst her hair and make-up team prepared her for the event.

This seemed to spark a backlash from some, leading the new mum to defend her actions in a series of videos posted the morning after.

‘It wasn’t a shot, it was a glass of Prosecco that comes with a cocktail,’ Ferne explained to the camera. ‘I was having a cheers with Becks to the NTAs.

‘It was just a fun Boomerang, having a cheers. I had already expressed my milk so my mum could look after her for the evening, and I gave her [Sunday] one last quick feed in the hotel before.’

Ferne also explained how ‘a lot of planning’ had gone into the night so that her mum Gilly could care for Sunday whilst she was able to get ready in the hotel in London.

The TV star argued that she’d had a ‘well-deserved night out’ and that it was her first one since giving birth to her daughter in November.

Fans have since been showing their support for Ferne following the row.

‘You are doing a great job normalizing breastfeeding and showing people you can still be glam while breastfeeding and have a teeny drink and a night out once in a while!!’ one follower commented on social media.

Another wrote: ‘Genuinely feel so sorry for @fernemccann having to defend herself 24/7. As if the woman needs constant criticism’

All of that aside, it looks like Ferne certainly enjoyed herself at the event.