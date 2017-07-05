The reality star is glowing!

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has had a bumpy year, but now the presenter is moving on and is looking fabulous doing it!

Earlier this year it was announced that Ferne’s now ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, had been arrested on suspicion of an acid attack in a London nightclub which left two people partially blind.

After the incident Ferne shocked the nation announcing she was pregnant with Arthur’s baby.

But the Essex starlet has taken parenthood and pregnancy in her stride and is looking AH-mazing!

Ferne recently shared a snap of herself flaunting that pregnancy glow in a sassy tube dress and displayed her growing baby bump on her latest holiday in Mallorca.

Wearing the ultimate tube dress tonight from @soukibelair ! _____________________________ Soooo soft, comfortable & held me in! BOTTLE GREEN souk dress is banging 💚💚💚 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

And fans cannot deal with how incredible the pregnant presenter looks.

One user said: ‘Pregnancy really suits u, u look so vibrate and fresh.’

Another commented: ‘Omg you look AMAZING! I certainly didn’t look like this pregnant! enjoy your pregnancy @fearnemccann it suits you!!! Bloomin’ beautiful’

A third added: ‘Some people just really suit being pregnant & you are one of them Ferne. Hope your keeping well xxx’

One user even made a prediction of what the sex of the baby could be writing: ‘I reckon ur gonnna have a girl. Shes gonna be as gorgeous as u. All the best hun’

Ferne has opened up about her pregnancy revealing on Instagram that one of her biggest cravings is Picklets, she said: ‘These are a pregnancy craving of mine. I’m actually just saying they’re a craving, but I just wanna eat them.’

The former TOWIE star also revealed she has been attending hypnobirthing classes ahead of the arrival of her baby, taking to Twitter to reveal that she has nothing but ‘pos vibes’ towards her pregnancy.

We wish this Essex girl all the best with her pregnancy!