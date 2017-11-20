Ferne McCann shares first ever video of baby Sunday and it’s ADORABLE

Looks like Ferne is loving life as a new mum

Ferne McCann has given fans a fresh glimpse at new baby Sunday by sharing her very first video of her and it’s seriously cute.

The former TOWIE star – who gave birth to her daughter earlier this month – posted a clip over the weekend which shows her gently kissing the little one on her forehead as she tenderly cradles her.

Ferne, 27, holds Sunday towards her in the black-and-white footage and says: ‘Look at this head of hair’

The tiny tot is already sporting an impressive mane of dark tresses much like her mum’s.

Meanwhile Ferne – who captioned the moving footage ‘Kisses for my munchkinette’ – looks casual with her locks tied back in a ponytail.

The short video marks the first time that the reality star has shared a glimpse of Sunday since she posted a photo to announce her name just a few days after she was born.

Ferne is clearly loving life as a new mum and seemed to be enjoying a lazy day with her over the weekend, having posted an Instagram message reading: ‘Sunday… Sleep until you’re hungry, then eat until you’re sleepy’

‘This was made for my girl 💗This pretty much sums up what she does all day 💗💗👶🏼💤🍼💤🍼💤,’ the Essex girl added. Awww.

Ferne has vowed to raise her daughter alone after ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins – Sunday’s father – was found guilty of an acid attack at a London club which left two people partially blinded and 22 injured.

Following his conviction Ferne made an emotional statement last week and spoke of how she’s determined to give Sunday the best future possible.

‘Ferne’s thoughts are of course with the innocent people caught up in the events at Mangle last April’, the statement reads.

‘No one should ever be faced with violence on a night out.’

‘Having given birth days ago, Ferne is focussing on being the best mother she can be. She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter.’