The former TOWIE star was forced to see Arthur Collins

Ferne McCann has been forced to take baby Summer to visit her acid attacker ex Arthur Collins in jail – after he asserted his legal right to see his daughter.

The former TOWIE star made an eight-hour journey with five-month-old Sunday to see her ex, who is the girl’s father.

Ferne previously insisted Arthur, 25, would never get to see Sunday again after she visited him in Belmarsh prison when their daughter was two weeks old.

But the inmate has now taken legal action, meaning Ferne, 27, had to drive a 440-mile round trip from her home in Essex to Full Sutton, York, where he’s currently serving 20 years.

A source told the Mirror: ‘Ferne sought legal and professional advice, and it was a difficult decision she had to make.

‘It has been a bitter pill for her to swallow. But she knows this is what her life will be like now, whether she likes it or not.’

Arthur was jailed for throwing acid on 22 clubbers at the Mangle club in Dalston, East London last year, with 16 partygoers suffering serious burns.

Ferne, who was pregnant with his baby at the time, dumped him immediately after the attack.

Recently opening up about her situation, she said: ‘It is a huge thing to have to make decisions you are forced into. I have to think of Sunday and what is best for her. It hasn’t been an easy decision and some people may think I’m wrong.

‘If Arthur has to see Sunday, then I want absolute control of the situation. If she is going into a prison I want to be with her and know she’s OK. I’m not going to just drop her off and hope for the best.’

After rumours she was back together with Arthur, she added: ‘There is no way back.’