As her ex Arthur remains behind bars, it looks like a quiet Christmas for Ferne this year

It’s been a devastating seven months for Ferne McCann. The reality TV star had to welcome her first child alone while her ex, Arthur Collins, 25, went on trial for an acid attack.

And while things appeared to be on the up for the former TOWIE star following the arrival of her daughter Sunday on 2 November, we can reveal that the new mum is facing a particularly blue Christmas.

‘Ferne has never felt so alone,’ a well-placed source tells Now. ‘The Christmas season has made her realise she’s by herself. She’s surrounded by happy couples, which drives home the reality of her situation.’

Ferne, 27, recently moved back in with her mum – four months after leaving home to live with Arthur – a decision our insider says was brought on by a ‘growing fear of being alone’.

Her world came crashing down in April when her then-fiancé threw acid over revellers at a Dalston nightclub.

Arthur was convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm on 13 November.

At the time of going to press, he had been warned he could face life behind bars when sentenced on 19 December.

Last month, Ferne took Sunday to meet her father in prison, saying, ‘I wanted to hear what Arthur had to say.’

The visit concerned her family. Our source says, ‘They have begged her to get on with her life, as Arthur isn’t the be-all and end-all. He’s been bombarding her with calls, quizzing her about which men she’s talking to.’

But as a new year begins, we’re told Ferne is preparing to cut Arthur out of her life for good. During her prison visit, Ferne told him, ‘This is the last time you will see either of us.’

The reality TV star – who documents her pregnancy in ITVBe show Ferne MCann: First Time Mum – hinted at this in a recent interview, saying, ‘It’s been heartbreaking, but Sunday has brought me so much joy, and I’m all she needs.’

Our source adds, ‘Ferne can’t stand the thought of being on her own after a disastrous 2017. She’s dropped a bombshell on Arthur, telling him she won’t wait. She wants a relationship with someone on the outside.’