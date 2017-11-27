Some major fitspo from the new mum!

Having become a mother for the first time just a couple of weeks ago, it’s fair to say that Essex lady Ferne McCann slays the motherhood game.

Having welcomed baby Sunday into the world two weeks ago, Ferne has taken to her new role in life like a duck to water – oh, and she looking flipping *amazing* too.

So much so, fans have recently rallied around the former TOWIE star to share some kind words for Ferne’s post-partum bod… and they aren’t half right!

Most recently, Ferne had taken to social media to share a snap of herself posing in a matching two piece – and how gorgeous does she look?!

Ferne captions the snap: ‘She bleeds glitter & sweats charisma’.

Fans have been very quick to compliment Ferne on her pretty darn gobsmacking post-baby bod, with one user commenting: ‘Are you sure you’ve had a baby??”.

Another shares, ‘Absolutely snapped right back into shape – stunning’.

Agreeing, a third writes: ‘Wow you do not look like you just had a baby . Stunning’.

Whilst we think every lady postpartum should be able to look absolutely *any* way they want, Ferne does look absolutely incredible.

In fact, the 27-year-old had actually kept up a pretty disciplined exercise routine throughout her pregnancy – as documented on Instagram.

In a video shared to Ferne’s account, she details her third trimester routine.

Looking ready to pop, Ferne writes: ‘Now I’m in my 3rd trimester and my bump is growing big, I am definitely feeling it a lot more! However I still like to keep active and believe if you’re motivated and get yourself to the gym to work out it will produce more energy!’.

Ferne adds that for her, being at the gym during pregnancy had been ‘good for the mind, body and soul’.

Fitspo for summer 2018? Oh yes.