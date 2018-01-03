A source close to the ex-TOWIE star says this was an accident

Ferne McCann has been caught ‘liking’ an Instagram post which called for her acid attacker ex Arthur Collins to be released from prison early.

Arthur – who is the father of Ferne’s baby daughter Sunday – was sentenced to 20 years behind bars last month after injuring at least 22 people in an acid attack at a London nightclub on 17 April.

Ferne, 27, visited her ex-boyfriend in prison before the sentencing and reportedly told him that it would be the last time that he’d ever see her or Sunday – but on Christmas Day appeared to ‘like’ the message calling for his early release.

The post from one of Arthur’s relatives featured the message: ‘Free up my brother. I miss him the most.’

However, Ferne soon deleted the ‘like’ and a source close to her says it was simply an accident.

‘This is nonsense it was clearly was an accident,’ the friend tells The Sun Online. ‘She was scrolling down her feed and pressed a button by mistake. She was mortified and removed this immediately.

‘There was no reason for her to like this post. He has been out of her life for over seven months and has made her feelings perfectly clear and is trying to move on with her life. It was an accident, nothing more.’

It comes after it was revealed last week that Arthur, 25, had confessed to hiding a mobile phone inside a crutch he was using whilst in jail on pre-trial so that he could make private calls to Ferne when she was heavily pregnant.

He admitted one charge of possession of a prohibited item while in prison to Bromley Magistrates’ Court in London last Wednesday.

Ferne previously released a statement in November condemning Arthur’s actions on the night of the acid attack and spoke of how she was focused on raising her daughter alone.

‘Ferne’s thoughts are of course with the innocent people caught up in the events at Mangle last April’, a statement released by her agent after Arthur was found guilty read.

‘No one should ever be faced with violence on a night out.

‘Having given birth days ago, Ferne is focussing on being the best mother she can be. She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter.’