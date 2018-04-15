‘We’re sorry’: ITV apologise for using Ferne McCann’s baby photo in cot death story

This was a *serious* blunder...

ITV have apologised for using a picture of Ferne McCann’s daughter, Sunday, during a lunchtime news segment reporting on cot deaths.

The snap showed Sunday’s hands and white baby grow and posted on Ferne’s Instagram account in November. ITV displayed the image with the caption: ‘Cot death study. 300 deaths each year.’ The image used didn’t show Sunday’s face.

After discovering the image had been used on national television, Ferne was reportedly ‘shocked and upset’. It is unclear how ITV came to use the image of Sunday, but it’s thought that Ferne, 27, immediately contacted the channel and ordered them to remove the image of her daughter.

A source said: ‘Any mother would be upset to learn an image of their child had been used without consent.

‘What makes it even worse was that it was used in connection with such an upsetting and tragic topic.’

A spokesperson for ITV told Digital Spy: ‘ITV News took swift action as soon as we were notified by Ferne’s team of the error. We’re sorry if any upset was caused to Ferne and her family.’

ITV also took steps to immediately remove the picture from any further news programmes and ensure it wasn’t used again.

Ferne welcomed her first child last November after confirming that she’d split from jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins during an emotional appearance on This Morning.

Speaking to Holly and Phil, Ferne opened up about how her pregnancy gave her ‘strength and hope’.

She said at the time: ‘It has been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in. But I’m actually feeling good and positive.

‘Because I’m pregnant, I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this.

‘I surrounded myself with family and friends and I’ve got such a strong support group with my mum and my friends – everyone has been so amazing.’