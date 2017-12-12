The TOWIE star refused to answer questions about her ex

Ferne McCann has had a tough year after her ex boyfriend – and newborn’s dad – Arthur Collins was convicted of an acid attack back in April.

But looking forward to the future, the former TOWIE star is determined to enjoy her first Christmas as a single mum and brought baby Sunday on Lorraine to discuss her plans.

However, despite opening up about her new family during the show, 27-year-old Ferne was NOT in the mood to talk about her ex, insisting she ‘doesn’t want to dwell on the past’.

Appearing alongside her own mum Gilly, the Essex star told Lorraine: ‘It has been a tough time but obviously I can’t dwell on that anymore, and I’m feeling positive now and I’m just looking forward to the future.’

‘I mean, I have Sunday and things are good. Being back at my mum’s is lovely.

‘You need the support when you have a baby.’

But when Lorraine continued to probe the telly star about her ex, Ferne insisted she ‘didn’t want to talk about’ it, explaining: ‘It’s not what you plan, but how much of your life can you can?

‘I’ve just had to go with it. I surrounded myself with all my friends and family.

‘As I said, I don’t want to talk about it anymore’. Fair enough!

Ferne gave birth to adorable daughter Sunday with on 5 November and just weeks later 25-year-old Arthur was found guilty of GBH after hurling acid at a crowd in a London nightclub earlier this year.

And in Arthur’s absence, the star’s mum Gilly revealed that she’s there to help bring up baby Sunday every step of the way – and even swiftly took the tot off set when she started to cry.

AW! You can find out more about Ferne’s journey to motherhood on Tuesday night, when her documentary Ferne McCann: First Time Mum airs on ITV Be.