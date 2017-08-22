‘I’m really against it’: TOWIE star Ferne McCann reveals the one thing she WON’T be doing as a mum to be

The Essex star has some strong opinions about her pregnancy

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, TOWIE favourite Ferne McCann has been showing off her blossoming baby bump on social media.

But with only a few months to go until her due date in November, the Essex star has also been giving fans an insight into life as a mum-to-be.

And it turns out Ferne has some pretty strong views about one particular aspect of her pregnancy, as the 27-year-old has admitted she’s determined not to find out the little one’s sex.

The expectant mum told Reveal magazine: ‘One of the main reasons I didn’t find out is because I’ve been dreaming of the moment that the midwife or my mum holds the baby up to me and says “It’s a…”.

She then added: ‘So many people do that whole gender-reveal party, but I’m really against it.’

Eeek! It looks like the reality star isn’t taking after pal and new mum Binky Felstead who revealed she was having a little girl on an episode of Made In Chelsea.

Ferne continued: ‘I’m a very impatient person and I thought I’d want to know but now I’m just enjoying every moment so I want the surprise.’

Ferne’s been showing off her gorgeous bump [Instagram]

Despite keeping the sex of her first-born a secret it looks like the Essex lady hasn’t been able to help herself having a little but of a guess.

I’ve got a gut feeling that I’m having a boy,’ she said. ‘Although I might as well have found out because I’ve measured the size of my bump and google boy and girl symptoms.’

Ferne discovered she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins not long before he was arrested in connection with an acid attack at a London nightclub back in April.

Arthur is will be tried in October over the alleged attack at Mangle club that left two victims partially blinded and 14 people burnt.

I’m A Celeb star, Ferne has since opened up about bringing up her baby alone, previously insisting: ‘It’s not about me but about my child. I’ll do my best for my baby.’

We know you’ll be a great mum, Ferne!