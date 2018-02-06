The former Essex star looks incredible

Ferne McCann may have only given birth in November, but the former TOWIE star has clearly been working hard as she’s now unveiled her dramatic weight loss.

Just three months after welcoming baby Sunday into the world, the 27-year-old took to Snapchat with an incredible before and after shot.

In the snaps – taken on January 3rd and February 5th – Ferne is sporting a hot pink sports bra, while she can be seen with a noticeably slimmer waistline in the second.

Not to mention that glamorous new blonde hair!

How great does she look?

And the new mum is clearly pleased with her enviable figure as she also shared a side-on photo revealing her flat stomach, writing: ‘I feel amazing. So happy seeing these pics’.

The Essex favourite’s AH-mazing weight loss transformation was revealed by her former TOWIE co-star Dan Osbourne who shared a snap on his own Instagram account.

He uploaded the snap, captioned: ‘#motivationmonday Well done to team mate and good friend @fernemccann @fernutrition for her 30 Day Challenge progress. You are looking a million and should be so proud of yourself.’ Agreed!



This comes after Ferne recently faced a bit of criticism for ‘downing shots’ at the NTA’s while still breastfeeding little Sunday.

However, the mum-of-one – who shares her daughter with ex Arthur Collins – later hit back the haters on Snapchat.