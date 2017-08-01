This lady knows how to rock her bump...

TOWIE‘s Ferne McCann announced she was pregnant back in April, and since then the mum-to-be has been absolutely slaying with her AH-mazing pregnancy style…

Whether sunning herself on holiday, enjoying a day at the races or supporting her former I’m A Celebrity co-star Vicky Pattison, Ferne has proved that she’s one hot mama to be with killer outfit after killer outfit.

The reality star is preparing to be a single mother after her baby daddy, ex Arthur Collins, was arrested in April – just days before Ferne’s pregnancy was revealed.

Arthur was arrested in connection with an acid attack in a London night club, which left two people partially blind and another 22 injured. He has since been charged and has entered a plea of not guilty.

And now Ferne is moving on with her life and focusing on her little one in sizzling style.

The Essex lady previously opened up in an interview on This Morning, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

She revealed: ‘This isn’t how I imagined my first pregnancy to be. But it’s not about me, it’s not about what’s happened. It’s about this baby. My main concern and priority is the baby.’

Ferne has also been open about her pregnancy cravings, revealing to her Instagram followers that she has been indulging in pikelets.

And the star even revealed on Twitter that she has been taking part in hypnobirthing classes.

But the main talking point of Ferne’s pregnancy has been her seriously stylish fashion moments, flashing her baby bump in bikinis, dresses and a whole lot more.

Take a look at Ferne’s finest pregnancy fashion moments in our gallery below!