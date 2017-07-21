Could there be another Essex Mummy Diaries?

Ferne McCann is no stranger to reality TV after starring in TOWIE, Celebs Go Dating and I’m A Celeb.

And now this Essex lady could be set to get her very own reality TV show.

Ferne announced she was expecting her first child with ex boyfriend Arthur Collins back in April.

Arthur is currently in prison awaiting trial after he was arrested in connection with an acid attack which took place in a London nightclub.

The former TOWIE star has been open about her pregnancy and about being a single mum, and now it seems as though she could be giving fans an access all areas glimpse into her journey of motherhood.

A source has told The Sun, that Ferne has received several offers with regards to her own show, ‘Several TV companies have been in touch and are keen to document her journey as a new mum.’

The source adds: ‘Ferne will return to work once the baby is born and is definitely considering her options.’

Ferne has been flaunting her baby bump in a string of glamorous pictures and has openly revealed that she has been taking part in hypnobirthing classes.

The reality star said on Twitter: ‘It has completely opened my eyes & mind to my feelings towards my birth.’

She added: ‘I have nothing but pos vibes towards my birth bring on my next session with @thewisehippo.’

The source also revealed that the Essex lady is ready to get her life back on track saying: ‘Ferne is six months gone and is really enjoying her pregnancy.’

‘She’s in a good place and has made a fresh start for herself by moving into a new flat and getting her life back on track.’

And following the success of her fellow former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers‘s The Mummy Diaries, we’re sure if Ferne signs up to a reality show it will be a hit!