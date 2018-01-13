Eek! Are Ferne McCann and Samantha Faiers lock in a bitter feud?

It looks as though Ferne and Sam's friendship is on the rocks...

Ferne McCann and Sam Faiers have been close pals from the age of 12, but since starting families of their own, it would appear their friendship has come under strain.

It’s thought that the Essex ladies are going through a rocky patch, with Ferne, 27, and two-month-old daughter Sunday absent from Sam’s son Paul’s second birthday party.

And when Sam celebrated her own birthday in December, Ferne didn’t turn up there either.

This appears highly out of character for the childhood friends, as they enjoyed time together to celebrate Ferne’s birthday in August. Sam also previously showed how close they were by thanking Ferne for being such a good friend in her first autobiography, writing, ‘Thanks for all the good times.’

The pair’s rumoured rift is said to have begun when Ferne landed her own pregnancy reality show First Time Mum. With the format similar to Sam’s hugely popular The Mummy Diaries, Sam is said to be feeling awkward about Ferne seeming to follow in her footsteps.

It’s also thought that Ferne’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins – who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for an acid attack in a London nightclub – has created space between them, with reports claiming that Sam tried to warn Ferne off of him.

This wouldn’t be the first time there has been speculation surrounding their friendship, as in May last year – shortly after Ferne announced she was pregnant with her first child – rumours of tension began.

At the time, friends close to the pair were quick to shut down talk of any bad blood, but with neither of them having commented this time around, it looks like we’ll have to watch this space!