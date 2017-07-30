We FINALLY know what Cheryl and Liam Payne’s baby Bear looks like!

Prepare for major baby fever, people!

Since teeny tiny baby Bear arrived all the way back in March of this year, we’ve been just dying to know what the tot looks like!

Parents Cheryl and Liam Payne have kept their baba under tight wraps, choosing only to share a couple of very select (and fairly nondescript) snaps of their first months with Bear.

E.g: the snap they both shared to announce baby Bear’s arrival, which shows Liam holding the tot very tightly to himself…

… or the most recent update, a snap of both Bear and Liam rocking daddy-and-son Yeezy’s, which Liam captioned ‘Like father like son’.

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson

And Chezza is *actually* yet to post her own personal snap of Bear, choosing to instead share a selfie….

🌾🍂🌿

And so, with all this considered, it’s fair to say we were v. excited to finally receive a baby Bear update from 23-year-old Liam– who has now revealed what his son looks like!

About time, Mr Payne.

Right folks, prepare to be struck with a severe case of baby fever.

Speaking with , the former 1D ‘fella has revealed that his son is a bit of a ‘chubster’- sharing ‘he’s just big in general – he’s humongous’.

Liam then added, ‘I’m going to get a sore back. He’s a big boy! He’s healthy, he’s strong, he like a bouncer’.

Liam also touched on the recent reports that he had married Cheryl, after calling her ‘the Mrs’ in a recent interview.

And sadly, there are no wedding bells- yet. Explaining that ‘Mrs’ is a nickname that can simply mean partner, the 1D ‘fella then added: ‘Maybe one day’.

Sorry Liam, but there is no ‘maybe’ about it. It will happen, and we will be there. Armed with confetti. You have been warned.

Alice Perry