First Dates wouldn't be the same without them...

Ah, First Dates – the show which gives us all hope that true love really does exist.

Or at the very least makes us howl with laughter at some pretty awkward encounters between strangers.

But while bearded Maitre D, Fred Siriex takes his rightful spot as the face of the romantic restaurant, over the years we’ve also become invested in the waiters and waitresses serving the lucky singletons.

Enter, Cici Coleman, Sam Conrad and Laura Tott…

These three are definitely a hit with viewers with their witty one liners and adorable on-screen friendship, but how much do we really know about them?

Who is Cici Coleman?

This Oxford gal is one of the most popular stars on First Dates, but it turns out she’s actually no stranger to the telly and is a trained actress who picked up a degree at the New York Film Academy.

Back in 2012, 30-year-old Cici appeared in two short films called Beautiful Girls and Sleep. Not only that, the blonde beauty also starred alongside our very own Danniella Westbrook in 2016 drama Essex Vendetta.

When she’s not filming for First Dates or working on her acting career, Cici is also pretty into fitness and spends a lot of time working out.

Although what we all really want to know, is whether she’s dating co-star Sam – as the attractive pair spend most of their time in the restaurant flirting outrageously with each other…

Unfortunately, Cici recently admitted she was 100% single but hopes 2018 will be the year she finally finds love. Watch this space…

Who is Sam Conrad?

Sam – originally from East London – has won himself an army of fans for being a cheeky-chappy and all-round dream boat.

And judging by his Instagram, Sam is quite the catch as he enjoys countryside walks, cute animals and sunny holidays… what’s not to like?

While the telly star looks to be a single pringle, fans have been begging him to ask out the gorgeous Cici ever since First Dates started.

And although Sam briefly dated restaurant guest Millie – after she returned to the diner to give him her number – that soon fizzled out. So Sam will you PLEASE ask Cici out.

Who is Laura Tott?

Staines-born Laura is basically a pro when it comes to waitressing as she’s been working in bars for years before finding fame on First Dates.

But after studying at Strode’s College in Surrey, we were shocked to find out Laura was also a member of the Royal Navy with HMS Raleigh in Cornwall. Impressive, right?

Just one look at her Instagram page and it’s clear to see Laura loves travelling the world with her pals.

But if you were hoping this blonde beauty was single, unfortunately it looks like she has a long term boyfriend – although he rarely features on her social media! Hmmm…