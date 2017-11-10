It's almost time!

After what feels like MONTHS of speculation, finally the first star from this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up has been confirmed – and it’s Jack Maynard!

The Internet sensation was spotted touching down in Australia on Friday morning as he makes the most of his last week of luxury before settling into Jungle life.

Making his way through Brisbane Airport, Jack kept it casual in jogging bottoms, a black jacket and a beanie hat, along with some sunnies and a pair of gold headphones around his neck.

If you’re a big YouTube fan, you’ll recognise 22-year-old Jack who’s famous for his self-titled channel where he posts vlogs, challenges, and a load of funny videos for his 1.2 million subscribers.

The Brighton-born star – who also works as a presenter on Capital Radio – racks up hundreds of thousands of views on his videos, and is the brother of singer/songwriter Conor Maynard.

NEW VIDEO IN MY BIO! 🙌🏻❤ A post shared by Jack Maynard (@jack_maynard) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Jack will soon be joined by a load more lucky celebs – you can see the rumoured list HERE – as I’m A Celebrity is due back on our telly screens on November 19 – two weeks LATER that it’s usual air date.

The delayed start was so that host, Ant McPartlin could fully recover after his rehab stint before returning to the Jungle.

Which means that there’s a big change in store for the Geordie star as whilst he usually ends up celebrating his birthday during the show, the programme will now be starting after he turns 42 on 18 November.