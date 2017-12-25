Five times Mariah Carey proved she’s the queen of Christmas

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Mimi…

Is it even the most wonderful time of the year until you’ve heard the opening bars of All I Want For Christmas Is You at least ten dozen times? We think not.

Mariah Carey: the ultimate diva and the queen of Christmas. Every year Mimi, 46, makes it her mission to spread festive cheer all around the world – and she does it so well.

Here’s just five of the times Mariah proved she should just change her name to Mrs Claus…

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

All I Want For Christmas Is You

It’s a classic and December wouldn’t be the same without Mariah’s 1994 hit. Co-written and produced by woman herself, AIWFCIY has sold around 14 million copies worldwide and nets Mariah a staggering £376,000 a year!

Her Rockefeller Centre Holiday performances

For the past five years Mariah has kicked off Christmas in New York City with a magical performance at the Rockefeller Centre. In 2014 some people – who can only be described as Scrooges – claimed MC’s vocals aren’t what they used to be. Her debut Christmas album came out more than 20 YEARS ago, people… of course her voice has changed!

Her fabulously festive outfits

Mariah Carey looks sensational all the time, but only she can basically dress up as a Christmas tree and still pull it off. Whether it’s sparkles in red, silver and/or gold or a daring white fur-trimmed Santa’s outfit, Mimi always brings the holiday cheer.

Her proper family Christmases

Happy Thanksgiving! A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 26, 2015 at 7:10pm PST

She and Nick Cannon split in December 2014, but Mariah teams up with her ex-husband every year to give their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe a proper family Christmas – MC style, of course. Because she knows it’s the most important time of the year, dahlings…

THIS song with John Legend

All of Mariah’s Christmas songs are brilliant, but our second favourite (after AIWFCIY) is When Christmas Comes with John Legend. It’s festive, it’s soulful and the video is totally fabulous. Watch it below and we dare you not to love it.