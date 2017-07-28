The burglars made off with designer handbags and jewellery while the family were on holiday

Former England captain John Terry had his £5million mansion raided by burglars after he shared snaps of himself enjoying a luxury skiing holiday with his family.

Alerting the gang of thieves that their home in Oxshott, Surrey, was currently empty while they vacationed in the French Alps, the footballer and his wife, Toni and their twin boy and girl, returned home to find £400,000 worth of goods had been stolen.

Allegedly wielding axes, the gang spent hours ransacking the property, swiping designer handbags worth £126,000 and rare signed first edition Harry Potter books valued at £18,000.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Read More: ‘Feel like I’ve been hit by a bus’: Doctor Who’s John Barrowman rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Great few days away Skiing with the family 🎿❄️ @toniterry26 🇫🇷 A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

They also made off with £219,000 of Cartier jewellery, a £61,000 eternity ring, a £42,000 snakeskin Hermes bag, Chanel bags worth £8,000 and other designer handbags from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

Knowing that no-one was home, they spent 45 minutes plundering the master bedroom before returning later that night to allegedly break into a safe with heavy-duty tools.

But this is said to have triggered the burglar alarm, causing the gang to flee around 3am.

Game of one touch with @georgie26terry @sum26terry ⚽👌 @toniterry26 having kittens whilst filming 📱😂 #stillinmygolfgear🏌🏻 A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Despite the incident occurring in February this year, details of the raid only emerged for the first time on Thursday.

The defendants were identified from the CCTV at the footballer’s house as well as footage from a nearby petrol garage.

Darren Eastaugh, 30, Joshua Sumer, 27, Roy Head, 28, and 25-year-old Oliver Hart pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Read More: Kerry Katona: ‘I can’t afford this divorce – it will bankrupt me’

FAMILY ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Jun 3, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

A fifth man, Kye Hardy-King, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of handling stolen goods.

They will be sentenced today (Friday) at Kingston Crown Court.

None of the items taken during the raid have ever been recovered.

By Jenni McKnight