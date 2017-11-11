Former Love Island star Malin Andersson makes heartbreaking revelation about her mother’s battle with cancer

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has revealed some devastating news about her mother, who has been recently battling cancer.

The reality star revealed on her Instagram that her mother is now dying of cancer, after being diagnosed for a third time in July 2017.

Malin made the heartbreaking confession on her social media, revealing that her mum was now in her ‘final weeks’.

In the post, she wrote, ‘Hey guys, I just wanna say thanks for all your prayers.

‘My mums been given her final weeks today as sad as it is to say her cancer has now spread into her bowels and is completely unable to eat or pass movement, after 2 weeks thinking she was stable it has come to a shock for me.

‘Please please keep praying for her to be free of pain. ❤️🙏🏽

Fans of Malin’s quickly flocked to the Insta post to share their support for the reality star.

One fan wrote, ‘Stay strong sweetheart love and prayers to you all ❤️’. And another said, ‘So sorry Malin. I lost my dad to cancer too and I know how truly awful this is ❤️❤️❤️’

The awful news comes just five months after Malin revealed that her mum had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

In a gut-wrenching Twitter post in July, 24-year-old Malin revealed her mother had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

She also announced that she had cut off her hair, in a bid to raise money for cancer research after the heartbreaking news.

She wrote, ‘As you can see I have cut all my hair off (for those that don’t follow me on snap).

‘My mum has been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer which has now spread to her lining.. she’s battled breast cancer twice and this third time is just awful.

[Malin Andersson/Twitter]

‘I’ve donated my hair to the @officiallittleprincesstrust and thought to myself it’s only hair and will grow back.. I can now sit next to mum smile at her and say we’re little twinnies..’

‘Praying for you mum… My absolute world.’

All of our thoughts are with Malin and her family at this heartbreaking time.