This singer has gone for a new look...

Changing hairstyles has become like changing clothes for many, and now Frankie Bridge has decided to mix up her look.

The Saturdays singer is known for her gorgeous brunette pixie crop and has shocked fans with her latest look.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: PICS! Inside Cheryl and Liam Payne’s first holiday since baby Bear – with romantic selfies and amazing bikini snaps!

Frankie took to her Instagram over the weekend to share with her 870,000 followers her drastic new look.

In the snap she can be seen posing alongside husband Wayne Bridge, rocking her classic pixie crop, but blonde!

Little bit clever… #wedding #sundayfunday #couple A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

And fans of the star absolutely LOVED her new look.

‘Your hair looks fab! Really suits you x,’ one user commented.

A second added: ‘You see you were the only girl I liked short dark hair on , I normally think White blonde/ grey suits it better !! But you’ve done it and it looks AMAZING love it lovely lady’.

Whist a third wrote: ‘Omg I love your hair WOW blonde or dark.’

Another commented: ‘Your hair looks amazing. How can you pull off blonde so well when you’re do beautiful as a brunette already?!’

The mum of two documented her hair transformation through her Instagram Stories, sharing pics of her rocking some silver foils.

Frankie’s new look comes just weeks after it was revealed band mate, Mollie King will be competing in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And it seems as though she cannot wait to see her friend hit the dance floor.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine she said: ‘She’ll look amazing in those costumes. She finds it a little bit harder to pick things up and that’s what she’s panicking about.’

‘I was like, please just enjoy it because it’ll be over so soon.’

Frankie competed in the 2014 series of the hit BBC show and very impressively finished as a runner up.

Well, it looks like Frankie really is trying to find out if blondes have more fun, and we think she looks AH-mazing!