All those years of wearing heels has taken it's toll...

Celebrities are continuously posting glamorous photos of themselves on Instagram – whether they’re on holiday, at a glitzy red carpet event or just in the bath – these stars love a cheeky selfie.

We’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian.

But while most of the comments from fans include ‘where’s that amaze dress from?’ or ‘how can I get my bum to look like yours?’, more and more people are becoming obsessed with one thing – celebrity feet!

Yup, if a star dares to ditch the socks and don a pair of sandals for an evening out, you can count on some eagle-eyed fans having a problem with their tootsies.

It might involve going crazy on the zoom button and taking a load of snap shots – but these fans are seriously dedicated to the pedicure cause…

And one lady who’s fallen victim to the dreaded foot shaming recently is none other than our KUWTK fave, Kim who found her latest bikini snap come under fire.

Now, this beach snap might look like your average Kim K social media post to us…

However, Twitter users noticed something a little odd about the star’s toenail and one was quick to reply: ‘I love u but is that ur toenail??’, while another added: ‘im sorry, is that yellowwww???’

Oh dear! Here’s some other celebrities which have been caught out by the foot police…