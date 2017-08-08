Now THIS is a cool double date!

The stars of Love Island have already got some pretty famous friends – Stormzy, anyone? – and now one couple from the show have added to their showbiz circle by hobnobbing with none other than Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright.

Yep, winning pair Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies joined Mark and Michelle as they celebrated Mark’s sister Natalya Wright’s 17th birthday at a Hawaiian-themed bash over the weekend and it looks like they all got on a treat.

Amber, 20, posted a photo alongside Michelle and confessed that both and she and Kem have a bit of a crush on the actress.

‘Guys watching @kemcetinay meet his celebrity crush was absolutely priceless 😂😂🙈,’ the former Islander told her Instagram fans. ‘It was so lovely to finally meet you both @michkeegan @wrighty_ ❤️ #MajorGirlCrushhhh 👀😍😍😍’

Awww. Kem also gushed about the Wrights when he shared a snap of both couples together (and snuck in a compliment for Amber for good measure, of course).

‘Lucky we’ve got abit about us @wrighty_ cos we are defo punching😂🔥,’ the 21-year-old barber wrote.

Whilst you’d imagine that Kem and Amber would be totally down with the beachy theme after all those weeks in the villa, the couple didn’t seem to be following the dress code as Amber opted to wear a jacket, striped top and jeans for the occasion.

Michelle, meanwhile, chose a strapless maxi dress and wore a floral garland around her neck.

Fans loved seeing the couples come together in what is a clearly an example of excellent friendship goals.

‘Power couples!!! 👊🏼,’ one admirer commented on the group photo, whilst another added: ‘how cute is this thooo’

Given that Mark and Kem are both currently based in their native Essex, we’re seriously hoping that this lot might go on some double dates in the future.

Meanwhile it sounds like things are still fine and dandy for Kember two weeks on from their victory on the Love Island final, a far cry from fellow couple Montana Brown and Alex Beattie who’ve just confirmed their split.