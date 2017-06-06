Some people are slamming last nights Big Brother launch as being unfair...

Big Brother is officially *back* on our boxes, and causing controversy like it never left. Oh, how we love it!

And, for the first time in BB history, you might already recognise some of the 2017 Big Brother faces…

So, during last nights Big Brother launch, it was revealed that amongst the Big Brother line up were six already pretty well known faces – from shows such as Ex on the Beach and Ibiza Weekender.

Amongst the crew were Ex on the Beach stars Kayleigh Morris, Chanelle McLeary (you know, the one who was kicked out in record time for kicking off at Zahida Allen) and Kieran Lee, Ibiza Weekender‘s Ellie Young, Dreamboy‘s professional stripper Lotan Carter, This Morning’s Rebecca Jane and Life is Toff’s Arthur Fulford.

Yup, considering the amount of swearing and accidental undies-flashing (mentioning no names, *cough cough* Chanelle) during the launch alone, it’s fair to say that we were pretty darn chuffed with this years housemates.

However, just as we began to whack out the popcorn under the premise of a v. explosive season ahead (like, c’mon… have you *seen* Ex on the Beach?!), others had found themselves slightly miffed at the half-celeb line-up…

In fact, many folks have taken to social media to slam the well-known faces in Big Brother, arguing that celebs should only be in CBB.

One user writes: ‘#BBUK are you sure this isn’t celebrity big brother. Or is it an ex on the beach reunion? What happened to normal people?’.

Another writes, ‘Is this cbb or normal big brother? At least 3 reality stars you’d normally find on cbb. Disappointing. I only watched half as well #bbuk’.

However, despite the light controversy, many fans were just v. happy to have the most famous household in the UK back on our screens.

Including us – because, y’know… what social life?!

Check out the full Big Brother 2017 line-up below!

