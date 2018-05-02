The Love Island lady has opened up about her split
While we were hoping it wasn’t true, unfortunately Love Island star Gabby Allen has all-but-confirmed her split from former co-star Marcel Somerville. NOOO!
The pair were said to have called it a day after being rocked by claims Marcel ‘cheated’ with another woman while they were on holiday together.
And now fitness instructor Gabby has finally broken her silence on her relationship status, admitting that she’s still ‘shocked’ by what’s happened.
Taking to her Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday evening, the reality star wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.
More: Shock Love Island split! Has Gabby Allen dumped Marcel Somerville after ‘cheating’ scandal?
‘It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock!’
Adding that her pals are a shoulder to cry on, Gabs finished the message: ‘But I’m sure in time I will be OK. I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.’
And it didn’t take long for the 26-year-old’s loyal Love Island fans to offer their support, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘So sorry to hear, you’re an incredible woman gabby, you deserve happiness’.
‘Omg so it is true breaks my heart’, another follower commented.
While a third asked: ‘This is so sad. Why are all couples from love island splitting up’.
This comes after Gabby was hit by shock allegations that former Blazin’ Squad star Marcel, 32, was unfaithful to her while they were on holiday together earlier this year.
A source told the publication: ‘They had a row one night so Gabby went back to their hotel room to sleep while Marcel started chatting to another woman at the bar, where they kissed in full view of other guests.
They added: ‘Marcel and the girl slept together in her room and he left and went back to Gabby’s room, but promised to see her the following day when Gabby was at the gym.’
d.
Since the story broke, more rumours of Marcel’s reported ‘infidelity’ have emerged alleging he’s been ‘unfaithful’ with multiple women over the last few months.
We reckon it’s only a matter of time before Marcel breaks his silence as well…