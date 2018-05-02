The Love Island lady has opened up about her split

While we were hoping it wasn’t true, unfortunately Love Island star Gabby Allen has all-but-confirmed her split from former co-star Marcel Somerville. NOOO!

The pair were said to have called it a day after being rocked by claims Marcel ‘cheated’ with another woman while they were on holiday together.

And now fitness instructor Gabby has finally broken her silence on her relationship status, admitting that she’s still ‘shocked’ by what’s happened.

Taking to her Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday evening, the reality star wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.

‘It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock!’

Adding that her pals are a shoulder to cry on, Gabs finished the message: ‘But I’m sure in time I will be OK. I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.’

And it didn’t take long for the 26-year-old’s loyal Love Island fans to offer their support, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘So sorry to hear, you’re an incredible woman gabby, you deserve happiness’.

‘Omg so it is true breaks my heart’, another follower commented.

While a third asked: ‘This is so sad. Why are all couples from love island splitting up’.