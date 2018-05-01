We didn't see this coming...

As Love Island couples go, we thought Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville were in it for the long haul.

Not only are they constantly sharing a load of cosy snaps on social media, the pair were last seen together at an event a few days ago. And they looked pretty darn happy…

But it looks like it wasn’t to be, as the reality stars have reportedly split after just nine months following reports Marcel ‘cheated’ on his girlfriend while they were on holiday TOGETHER earlier this year.

According to The Sun, fitness trainer Gabby was left devastated after she was shown text messages from another girl who hinted at her boyfriends ‘infidelity’.

A source told the publication: ‘They had a row one night so Gabby went back to their hotel room to sleep while Marcel started chatting to another woman at the bar, where they kissed in full view of other guests.

‘He insisted that he was staying there for promotional purposes and that it was over between him and Gabby.’

They added: ‘Marcel and the girl slept together in her room and he left and went back to Gabby’s room, but promised to see her the following day when Gabby was at the gym.’

Messages acquired by The Sun, claim to show a conversation between Marcel and the other woman where he speaks about having ‘day sex’ until their meeting is ‘ruined’ when Gabby returned back to the hotel room earlier than expected.

While the pair posted a fair few loved-up photos from the their holiday to Mexico back in February, Gabby has now deleted all traces of her alleged ex from Instagram. Which is a pretty clear sign they’re no longer together, if you ask us.

As well as that, Gabs has been sharing some cryptic messages with her followers as she uploaded a selfie of her and a gal pal, with the caption: ‘Love my girls, getting me out of the house for a bit.’

The reality TV star also posted a video of a personal trainer hanging upside down from a pole and wrote alongside the image: ‘When life turns upside down…’

Marcel is yet to comment on the claims and has since kept quiet on social media, but the shock news comes just days after Gabby claimed ‘everything’s amazing’ with the pair and ‘there are no problems.’