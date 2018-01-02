Intimate footage of Faye Brookes has appeared online

Gareth Gates has come to the defence of Coronation Street star girlfriend Faye Brookes after a sex tape of her was leaked online.

Faye – who plays Kate Connor in the soap – is said to be devastated that the clip of her has ended up on the internet and has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

She’s now reportedly called in police to investigate how the footage was stolen by hackers. The video was apparently filmed a few months ago but was only uploaded online recently.

Gareth is standing by his other half’s side throughout it all and made this clear by posting an emotional message alongside a photo of the pair on social media this week.

The 33-year-old shared an image on Sunday showing him and Faye, 30, holding hands whilst looking lovingly at each other on the beach and wrote: ‘United we stand @faye_brookes’

Many fans of the couple – who first met in 2012 when they both appeared in the West End production of Legally Blonde – have been showing their support following Gareth’s reflective post.

‘absolutely beautiful pic and beautiful sentiment,’ one follower commented, whilst another added: ‘Thinking of you both. There are some horrid people out there. Faye don’t worry it will soon be forgotten & u will always have Gareth by your side’

Meanwhile Faye has been retweeting similar messages from her fans after being left deeply upset by the leak.

‘Faye is understandably devastated,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘Like any woman, she will be mortified that this footage is a few clicks away.

‘It has somehow been accessed by someone who doesn’t care how much upset they cause.’

The actress has recently been involved in a big storyline on Corrie which has seen her character Kate have a secret lesbian relationship with her married friend Rana Nazir (played by Bhavna Limbachia).