Doesn't his son Daniel look like him?!

At Take That‘s height, the boys of the band were some of the most desired in the world, with fans who’d do anything within their power to get within touching distance of them.

Even now, some 20 years on, their mega fans are holding strong, as is their star power – which is why Gary Barlow and co have largely kept their loved ones out of the public eye.

However, the Let It Shine boss has shared a very rare picture of himself with his family, and it’s gone down a real treat with his fans!

As well as being one of the nation’s best loved musicians, Gary, 46, is a proud dad of three and husband of 17 years to wife Dawn.

So on Father’s Day on Sunday (18th June), you could imagine that he had much to celebrate – and in an unexpected move, posted a picture of himself and his family on Instagram. And it’s lovely!

‘Happy Father’s Day #family’, he captioned the photo showing wife Dawn, their 16-year-old son Daniel and daughters Emily, 15, and Daisy, eight.

With this being a rare sighting of the full Barlow crew, the fans have weighed in with plenty of appreciative comments such as: ‘Lovely family photo!’ and ‘Beautiful pic!’

Some have even pointed out the striking resemblance between son Daniel and Gary; one writes: ‘I mean wow your son looks like youuuu’, while another suggests that Daniel should join : ‘Gorgeous! Omg Daniel is so alike you! Why don’t you take him as take that number 4?? Can he sing as good as you??’

‘Your son looks like he can start his own boyband,’ says a third.

We don’t think that’s a bad idea at all…