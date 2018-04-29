He is every bit the doting dad!

Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey couldn’t be happier with their little one, Chester – and couldn’t wait to show the world when he reached an adorable milestone.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

Gaz posted a video of the tot, who was born in January, on his Insta account rolling over for the first time. Bless!

‘Hope this makes you smile as much as it made us,’ the doting dad told his 3.5million fans.

READ MORE: ‘I will always protect you’: Gaz Beadle unveils emotional tattoo tribute to his son Chester

‘Amazing to catch Chester’s first roll on camera haha… must of watched it a million times… proud mummy and daddy.’

‘Look out as before long he will be rolling right across the living room,’ one fan wrote.

‘Oh he’s getting so big,’ added another.

It’s great to see the little lad looking so healthy, after battling some health struggles in the first few months of his life. Emma, 25, said her son was experiencing so much pain that he couldn’t eat – and the doctors put it down to colic.

Chester was rushed to hospital four times in what was a terrifying few weeks for the couple.

‘There’s been nothing worse than to see Chester so poorly and in pain from every feed, to the point I cried for him,’ she said.