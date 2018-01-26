‘Mums love to hate!’ Gaz Beadle’s girlfriend Emma McVey hits back after HUGE post baby weightloss sparks backlash

Emma has replied to her haters

Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey have been sharing some adorable snaps of their newborn baby Chester since becoming parents last week.

But Emma’s latest mummy snap has caused quite the stir online after she was criticised for revealing she’s lost all her baby weight just 10 days after giving birth.

Alongside a picture which showcases her slim figure while holding her adorable little one, Gaz’s girlfriend confessed to fans how she managed to shed almost two stone so quickly.

LINK IN BIO 🙋🏻 I’m back to my original weight and shape in 10 days! I swapped from my energy and maintenance shakes to the fat loss ones the past 7 days so a huge thank you to herbalife…this is one of the main reasons me and @gazgshore have decided to team up with them (don’t want him having a dad bod) 😜 I gained a total of 28lbs which was a good amount of weight for me and Chester who was 6lbs2. You all had so many questions about the shakes I posted and had throughout my pregnancy so I’ve decided to start sharing my journey with you alongside my healthy meals and snacks! THIS IS NOT A SHAKE ONLY DIET. I specifically had shakes for the nutrients and energy they gave me and of course the fat loss ones because who doesn’t want to get back to their original shape after pregnancy?! 🙋🏻 I still stuck to a balanced diet and ate 3 meals throughout the day from @prepfooduk 😋 follow the link in my bio to see all of the programmes including the fat loss one I’ve just done myself 🙌🏼 SAFE WHILST BREASTFEEDING 😍

However, Emma’s post sparked controversy among her 505k followers, with some branding her message ‘irresponsible’, for ‘putting unnecessary pressure on new mums’.

‘Not a realistic post to be honest, nor is this a positive thing to post for young idealist women who follow you. Sorry I never post negative responses but this has annoyed me’, slammed one user.

While another said: ‘This makes women who don’t ‘snap back’ feel like crap! Not being rude but these ‘celebrities’ also have help to hand as well as nutritionist and PTs not realistic for working class families either!’

Following the online backlash, 25-year-old Emma has now taken to Instagram with another message for her fans.

Sharing a clip of all the negative comments left on her post, the new mum wrote: ‘No I don’t post to make women feel rubbish. I post because I was asked numerous times what ingredients I use. Sorry for replying to people.’

She also added: ‘The mums living on chocolate and takeaways just love to hate’.

And it looks like her reality star boyfriend is also annoyed by the reaction to Emma’s weight loss, and according to The Sun he took to the comments section with a VERY fiery reply.

‘All the negative comments are coming from people who when pregnant used the excuse to eat everything under the sun because they were (eating for 2) had a kid then realised s**t I can’t shift this weight…’, Gaz reportedly wrote.

‘No one is saying bad stuff to you for feeding your baby unhealthy s**t throughout your pregnancy (take aways, chocolate, pizza) yet you hate on someone eating healthy throw there’s. Jesus.’

Before adding: ‘Women I will never understand you have all lost the plot… and it’s easy to lose that weight etc. It’s called not being lazy and doing something about it but if commenting on here makes you feel better then crack on. Rant over.’ Eeeek!

Let us know what you think @Celebsnow!