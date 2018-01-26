Emma has replied to her haters

Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey have been sharing some adorable snaps of their newborn baby Chester since becoming parents last week.

Seriously, check out their baby-filled Instagram pages ASAP…

But Emma’s latest mummy snap has caused quite the stir online after she was criticised for revealing she’s lost all her baby weight just 10 days after giving birth.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Alongside a picture which showcases her slim figure while holding her adorable little one, Gaz’s girlfriend confessed to fans how she managed to shed almost two stone so quickly.

However, Emma’s post sparked controversy among her 505k followers, with some branding her message ‘irresponsible’, for ‘putting unnecessary pressure on new mums’.

More: Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle announces baby boy’s adorable name

‘Not a realistic post to be honest, nor is this a positive thing to post for young idealist women who follow you. Sorry I never post negative responses but this has annoyed me’, slammed one user.

While another said: ‘This makes women who don’t ‘snap back’ feel like crap! Not being rude but these ‘celebrities’ also have help to hand as well as nutritionist and PTs not realistic for working class families either!’

Following the online backlash, 25-year-old Emma has now taken to Instagram with another message for her fans.

Sharing a clip of all the negative comments left on her post, the new mum wrote: ‘No I don’t post to make women feel rubbish. I post because I was asked numerous times what ingredients I use. Sorry for replying to people.’

She also added: ‘The mums living on chocolate and takeaways just love to hate’.

And it looks like her reality star boyfriend is also annoyed by the reaction to Emma’s weight loss, and according to The Sun he took to the comments section with a VERY fiery reply.

‘All the negative comments are coming from people who when pregnant used the excuse to eat everything under the sun because they were (eating for 2) had a kid then realised s**t I can’t shift this weight…’, Gaz reportedly wrote.

‘No one is saying bad stuff to you for feeding your baby unhealthy s**t throughout your pregnancy (take aways, chocolate, pizza) yet you hate on someone eating healthy throw there’s. Jesus.’

Before adding: ‘Women I will never understand you have all lost the plot… and it’s easy to lose that weight etc. It’s called not being lazy and doing something about it but if commenting on here makes you feel better then crack on. Rant over.’ Eeeek!

Let us know what you think @Celebsnow!