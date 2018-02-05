In the past eight months Liam Payne's wardrobe has had a MASSIVE overhaul. Long gone are the boy-next-door jumpers and roll up Gucci, Fendi and Versace. Is this his new 'dad' look? Is he embracing his rapper roots from erm, Wolverhampton? Is he raiding Cheryl's wardrobe? Who know! Check out his mega style transformation and let us know what you think @celebsnow.
Liam Payne’s luxury loungewear: 31 Jan 2018
This outfit was met with divided opinion. After Liam captioned his post, ‘You can only get jet lag from a jet the rest of y’all have got plane lag #NOFUCKS’.
One critic wrote, ‘I really hoped that these were lyrics that he was misguidedly quoting to fulfil the hip-hop try-hard persona.’
He soon deleted the post.