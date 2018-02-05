10 /11

Liam Payne’s luxury loungewear: 31 Jan 2018

This outfit was met with divided opinion. After Liam captioned his post, ‘You can only get jet lag from a jet the rest of y’all have got plane lag #NOFUCKS’.

One critic wrote, ‘I really hoped that these were lyrics that he was misguidedly quoting to fulfil the hip-hop try-hard persona.’

He soon deleted the post.