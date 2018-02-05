From geek chic to gangster rapper: See Liam Payne’s dramatic style transformation

In the past eight months Liam Payne's wardrobe has had a MASSIVE overhaul. Long gone are the boy-next-door jumpers and roll up Gucci, Fendi and Versace. Is this his new 'dad' look? Is he embracing his rapper roots from erm, Wolverhampton? Is he raiding Cheryl's wardrobe? Who know! Check out his mega style transformation and let us know what you think @celebsnow.

TAGS: