‘Maybe once the series is over’: Gemma Atkinson addresses Strictly romance rumours

Gemma Atkinson has hinted romance could be on the cards for her and Strictly professional Gorka Marquez...

Gemma Atkinson has spoken out about romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez – saying a relationship could be on the cards in future.

The rumour mill has been working overtime since the show started, with many viewers speculating over the pair’s relationship.

According to reports, the blossoming romance between Gemma and Gorka has caused behind-the-scenes friction between Gorka and his dance partner Alexandra Burke.

But in an interview with The Sun, Gemma said: ‘There’s no truth to any reports about any of us falling out.

‘I think because we all get on, people have to create drama. I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I’m not going to be giving you any, I’m afraid, because I’m so focused on my dancing.

‘Maybe once the series is over, but not right now…’

Gemma is partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec on the BBC hit series.

Amid romance rumours swirling, speculation of a feud between Gorka and his dance partner Alexandra has been plaguing the BBC show as a result in recent weeks.

The West End star and former X Factor winner was said to be worried the dancer’s relationship with Gemma would have an impact on her performance on the show, according to insiders speaking to The Sun.

However, Gemma was quick to brush off the claims as she insisted Alexandra was Gorka’s ‘priority’ while she hailed the dancer for being ‘absolutely brilliant’.

She previously said: ‘Gorka’s priority on the show is getting Alexandra through week by week, the same thing Aljaz has. My focus is pleasing Aljaz, it’s the same for every couple.’

Speaking about Gorka, Gemma added: ‘I think he’s absolutely brilliant and we are getting to know each other.’

Meanwhile, Gorka hit back at feud claims in a recent appearance on This Morning with Alexandra.

While she denied there was any bad blood between the pair and said such reports had left her ‘heartbroken’, Gorka told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: ‘If they had live cameras in rehearsals, everyone could see how much fun we are having together.’