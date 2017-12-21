Gemma has successfully squashed the rumours of a Strictly 'affair'.

It’s been a hot minute since Strictly Come Dancing wrapped up for the final time in 2017, and we’ve been having serious sequin withdrawals.

Where’s all the glitter?! The foxtrots?! The sevENS?! Ugh, how we miss it.

And whilst the latest season of Strictly might have already drawn to a close, with winner Joe McFadden managing to claim the ballroom as his own, there has still been a fair bit of drama surrounding the recent series.

So much so, Simon Rimmer has been forced to respond to the speculation surrounding his time on the show – after the emergence of rumours alleging to a FLING with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Gemma Atkinson behind the scenes.

It would appear that the pair have managed to well and truly bury the speculation however – having posted a series of family snaps with fellow Strictly stars and Simon’s wife Ali during a festive reunion.

In a snap posted to 33-year-old Gemma’s Instagram account, the Emmerdale actress can be seen posing alongside Simon and Simon’s wife and fellow Strictly stars Mollie King and AJ Pritchard.

Simon has also taken to his Instagram account to share a snap of his festivities with the Strictly gang, in which he poses with Gemma, Mollie and his real life daughter Florence.

Simon tellingly captioning the post, ‘fantastic night @albertsschloss with my 3 daughters @florimmer @glouiseatkinson @mollieking x’.

This isn’t the first time Simon has called Gemma his daughter, however.

In fact, as fans began speculating on social media over the rumours of an ‘affair’, Simon had hit back by sharing Gemma is ‘like a daughter’ to him.

Simon wrote: ‘Gemma is like a daughter to me and has become a friend of all my family. I think it’s funny’.

Gemma had then quoted his tweet, simply writing ‘Howling’ along with the crying laughing emojis.

Well, that settles that then!