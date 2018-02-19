‘He is very lovely!’ Gemma Atkinson opens up about romance with Gorka for the first time

The Strictly Come Dancing pair have recently confirmed their romance and, by the sound of it, Gemma is super loved up!

Aww! We’ve had months of are they or aren’t they, but finally Gemma Atkinson has spoken out about her romance with Strictly babe Gorka Márquez. And it’s so cute!

Talking to Manchester’s Key 103 Radio Station, Gemma said: ‘Obviously we worked together I’ve known him for six months now. During the show we only saw each other at weekends everyone was saying ‘oh they’re together’ but we genuinely weren’t.

‘It was only when the tour started that we saw each other all the time and we thought oh ok this could work, and it did, and it does so far!’

‘Someone messaged me and said ‘I can’t believe you’ve lied to us you were together all this time’ but we genuinely weren’t, I would never get with someone that quickly.

The reason it’s nice is that we have known each other for six months now before it came to anything.’

Revealing what she likes so much about the Spanish professional dancer she said: ‘He’s very funny, I like the fact that he’s funny he makes me laugh and because he’s in London and I’m in Manchester I think that’s a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other.

‘When you’re not working with someone it’s very convenient and easy I’m very aware of that and when you’re separated that’s when you have to make the effort.’

Saying that they speak every day she added, ‘He is very lovely.’

So cute!

The pair famously met while filming Strictly Come Dancing, and were rumoured to be a couple for months but have only just officially confirmed their relationship.

While discussing her romance, she also reveal exactly what happened on their romantic Valentine’s Day vacay in Spain.

‘We spent the day at the beach, he’s Spanish so obviously he speaks the language. It was so much easier ordering food. We got back to the hotel room and there was this massive bouquet of roses he’d left for me, it was really nice.’

So. Jealous.

In a cheeky twist, one of the hosts asked Gemma, ‘Why did you decide to switch away from footballers?’

Staying true to her real Northern girl self, Gemma replied, ‘Listen I don’t care what anyone does for a profession. You could be a footballer, a bin man, a radio host, a newsreader as long as they make me happy and as long as they’re honest with me that’s all I ask for.’ Yes girl!

One thing’s for sure, we need a love like Gorka and Gemma!

