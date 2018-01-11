Fans have gone wild over this cute video

Ever since Strictly Come Dancing kicked off last year, Gemma Atkinson has sparked speculation that she might be a little more than friends with pro dancer Gorka Marquez.

And the pair haven’t exactly done much to dampen rumours, especially after they enjoyed an intimate dinner date this week – complete with pizza and chocolate cake.

Ahh, the dream…

But now the former Emmerdale actress has shared a video of herself getting cosy with another Strictly professional in the form of Giovanni Pernice.

The 33-year-old has been busy rehearsing for the Strictly live tour, but had some spare time to have a bit of fun with hunky professional Giovanni – who was partnered with Debbie McGee.

Sharing a clip of the pair of them on Instagram, Gemma can be seen chewing away on some sweet treats while Giovanni ruffles his hair and asks the very important question: ‘Why am I so beautiful?’.



Clearly amused by Gio’s cheeky comment, the telly star captioned the funny post: ‘Beautiful and modest. @pernicegiovann1 What a fun day we’ve all had in rehearsals today! Cannot wait for the @strictlycomedancinglive.’

And Gemma’s not the only one left in fits of giggles by the video, as her 517,000 followers went wild for the clip.

‘Literally can’t stop watching this’, commented one fan, while another added: ‘Gets funnier every time I watch it’.

A third added: ‘Literally watched this about 10 times and laughed every time!!!!’.

Meanwhile, it looks like Gemma’s love life is still a hot topic after she hit back at rumours she’s romantically linked to former footie star Ryan Giggs last week.

The actress was keen to shoot down speculation as she shared a photo from her evening in Ryan’s Manchester restaurant, insisting that they’re just good friends.

Posting the selfie on Instagram, Gem slammed: ‘There’s a group of us having a New Years brunch at his restaurant with staff because we are all MATES and have been for 14 years!!! #pleasedontprintlies Rant over.’

That settles that, then!