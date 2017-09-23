Has Gemma Atkinson ALREADY found romance on Strictly Come Dancing?

It's set to be love on the dance floor for Gemma!

Just weeks after the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off, the romance rumour mill is churning – concerning one couple in particular…

But it’s not a dance pair who are sparking those rumours.

Instead, actress Gemma Atkinson has been linked to professional Gorka Marquez, who’s actually partnered up with Alexandra Burke.

According to sources, Gemma and 27-year-old Gorka flirted up a storm during the first rehearsal and it was later revealed she was the only celebrity from this year’s show he invited to his birthday party.

Gemma is said to have stayed by Gorka’s side for the entire evening, no doubt getting some practice in for the dance moves they’ve been learning with their respective partners…

Although most people deem the prospect of finding love on telly a curse, it looks like Gemma doesn’t feel that way, with the ex-Emmerdale actress revealing a show romance would be a ‘blessing’.

The 32-year-old recently admitted: ‘I’ve been single for ages, so there wouldn’t be any curse for me.’

And it seems like things are progressing nicely for Gemma’s love life, if these whisperings about a flirtation with dancer Gorka are true.

However, with rehearsals firmly underway for the contestants, Gemma will soon be spending a lot more time with her own dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

The star recently revealed her nerves about taking part in the show, explaining: ‘Being forced to be face-to-face with someone you’ve just met is mortifying.’ Perhaps she’d be more comfortable with Gorka…

Gemma’s former flames include the likes of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Bent, while the actress most recently split from her personal trainer boyfriend Olly Foster.

We think Gemma and Gorka would make a great couple. Though we doubt Alexandra and Aljaz will be up for a Strictly version of Wife Swap!