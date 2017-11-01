And obviously Gem has responded...

Let’s face it, reality star Gemma Collins is a national treasure – she’s been giving us constant lols ever since she joined TOWIE back in 2011.

And now we can barely remember life without a constant flow of GC memes.

But it looks like we’re not the only ones who have been won over by Gem, as comedian Alan Carr decided to take inspiration from the CBB star’s most infamous look at Jonathan Ross‘ annual Halloween party on Tuesday.

Channeling the Essex beauty perfectly, Alan was snapped in THAT orange shoulder pad dress complete with gold detailing which he teamed with a blonde wig and a load of fake tan (obvs).

Keeping with the spooky theme, the Chatty Man even added a gory gash down the centre of his face. Just. Look.

Incredible, right? And although Alan added his own twist to the outfit with some killer white boots, we think he absolutely nailed the bold look worn by Gem back in July at an ITV summer party.

Later taking to Twitter, 41-year-old Alan posted a hilarious video wishing his fans a happy Halloween.

‘Happy Halloween babes,’ he told the camera. ‘You’ve heard of the GC, now you’ve got AC. Why can’t curvy girls look great at Halloween?’

Fans were quick to praise the costume, as one wrote: ‘This is just utterly, utterly brilliant. One icon becomes another.’

‘Alan Carr you have just won Halloween,’ another declared.

While a third added: ‘Oh absolutely brilliant just the best thing to see to start my day, thank you for my morning giggle’.

And it looks like 36-year-old Gem was also impressed with Alan’s nod to her, as she took to Instagram to respond in the BEST way.

‘Alan Carr I you this is pure jokes ha ha ha made my night x dressing up as me what an honour’, she wrote next to a pic of the telly star.



Now, excuse us while we go and scroll through the rest of the INCREDIBLE celeb Halloween costumes.