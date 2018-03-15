And we can't wait...

Gemma Collins has given us some incredible moments over the years. There was the time she ran around the CBB house with a pony, left I’m A Celebrity after 72 hours and told Arg he’d NEVER get that candy.

But there’s one occasion which blows everything else out of the water…

Yup, Gem’s dramatic fall down a trap door at the Radio Teen Awards last October has become an internet sensation and rightly so.

Although while fans spent countless hours making memes after the TOWIE star’s accident, Gemma later confirmed she was consulting lawyers as a result of her injuries. Awks…

Despite originally demanding a place on Strictly Come Dancing as compensation for the fall, now it looks like the Essex lady has settled for a stint on Celebrity MasterChef instead.

Hands up if you can’t WAIT to see Gem throw on a white apron and start talking about Quenelling and pomme puree.

According to The Sun, production company Remedy is behind both the awards show and the cookery show, so apparently struck up a deal.

‘Initially she was determined that only Strictly Come Dancing would do,’ a source told the publication.

‘But she’s excited about the prospect of MasterChef and it has very much cooled the tension.

‘Everyone is looking forward to having her on. She’s a great character and popular with viewers – she’ll bring something very different to the series.’

Maybe someone should pre-warn Greg and John because they have NO idea what they’re in for…

At least we know she has some experience in the kitchen as the CBB star has treated fans to pics of her fave healthy meals on Instagram.

Including THIS culinary genius of sweet potato and Brussel sprouts…

Well, it might not be Michelin-Star but it’s better than nothing ey Gem!