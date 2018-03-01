Move over Kim K!

Gemma Collins has been doing her best Kim Kardashian impression this week as she showed off her curves in all their glory.

Yup, the TOWIE star isn’t shy when it comes to flashing the flesh on Twitter and posted a throwback from the Cape Verde set of Celebs Go Dating on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking inspo from her fave reality TV family, Gem let her incred bum do the talking as she looked off at the picturesque view.

Flaunting her curvaceous backside in a high cut, black swimsuit, the 37-year-old simply told her followers: ‘Move over Kim K.’ Oh, we love you Gem.

Obviously, it’s not surprising that fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sassy AF snap, as one replied: ‘Gemma you look amazing Hun!! Wish I looked half that good from behind!! Loving you on celebs go dating…hope you find your happy ever after soon.’

More: Celebs Go Dating’s Gemma Collins leaves fans in stitches with MAJOR cooking fail

‘Love it, confidence is the most attractive ignore the negativity! U are happy and healthy and proud of who u are that’s inspiring xx’, commented a second.



A third simply added: ‘Yes Gemma! GIVE. IT. TO. US’. Err… you better watch out Kimmy, you’ve got some serious competition.

It comes as self-confessed KUWTK fan Gemma shocked fans on CGD as she showed off a very different look on Wednesday’s show.

The Essex lady usually loves a bit of make-up and fake tan, but E4 viewers were a little taken aback by her appearance when she was chatting to the camera – which even led hilarious voice-over Rob Beckett to joke: ‘wtf is wrong with her face?’.

And Rob wasn’t the only one, as a Twitter user wrote: ‘I literally said what’s going on with her face…. seconds before the announcer said EXACTLY the same about Gemma Collins, spooky # CelebsGoDating‘.

‘Gemma Collins looks like a plasterer has layered her makeup on # CelebsGoDating’, wrote another.



While a third agreed: ‘Gemma Collins looks like she did her hair and makeup in the dark’.

Poor Gem!