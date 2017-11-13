The reality star disappointed clubgoers by pulling out at short notice

Gemma Collins has been forced to cancel a public appearance with just minutes to spare but it turns out that there’s a very sad explanation.

The TOWIE star was due to join clubgoers at KIKI Manchester on Sunday evening for a meet and greet, yet pulled out at short notice due to a family bereavement.

Gemma, 36, had been set to kick things off at 9pm and cancelled at 8.56pm.

The lady herself has kept quiet about it all on social media but KIKI have posted a statement on their Twitter and Facebook pages reading: ‘It is with regret that we have to announce that we have received communication from the management agency at 20:56 informing us that due to a family bereavement Gemma has had to cancel her appearance tonight.

‘This situation is completely out of the control of KIKI Manchester and we are sincerely sorry for all the inconvenience it has caused to you as our valued patrons and us as a venue.’

The venue has offered refunds to those who purchased tickets to meet Gemma.

Before the reason for the TV star’s cancellation was announced, many fans had spoken of their disappointment that she had withdrawn from the event at such short notice.

‘We (social media) built you up and we can also break you down. Twice you’ve cancelled on the same venue and you cancel 5mins before your expected appearance?!@missgemcollins,’ one tweeted, whilst another said: ‘@missgemcollins you didn’t show up to kiki manchester and i’m devastated’

Some even speculated whether it could mean that she’s secretly on her way to I’m A Celebrity, with one Twitter user writing: ‘Who’s betting Gemma Collins is sat in a hotel room in Australia lol’ing at cancelling on Kiki’

There has long been speculation that Gemma could return to the jungle after leaving just days in back in 2014.