Things are getting serious...

After years of on/off dating, Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent finally became official on Sunday night’s episode of The Only Way Is Essex, as Arg popped the question minutes after arranging a Mexican band to perform outside Gemma’s clothing store.

And their romance just seems to be going from strength-to-strength, with the pair celebrating yet another relationship milestone as Gemma revealed Arg has a photo of her on his mantlepiece, where he shares pictures of his nearest and dearest.

Too cute!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: TOWIE’s Gemma Collins ‘set to appear on THIS huge BBC show’ as compensation for epic stage fall

Taking to Instagram, the GC told her 830k followers: ‘made it to Argent’s family wall’ as she posted a picture of James’ shelves, which included a loved up pic of them.

It comes just weeks after Gemma, 37, gushed about Arg, 30, finally being ready to settle down.

Speaking in an interview, she said: ‘To hear that he was ready to commit was a dream come true after so many years of not knowing where we both stand.

‘Every morning he puts on a love song for me and before we go to bed he cuddles me and tells me how beautiful I am. I feel so secure with him.

‘We haven’t spent a night apart since we made things official. James has basically moved into my flat.’

Indeed the couple have come a very long way since they first started dating in 2012.

Just last year, James shut down any idea of reconciliation with Gemma, after she revealed he’d slept with her and his ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright on the same day during filming in Marbella.

In response to Gemma’s claims that she wants him back, he harshly Tweeted: ‘HELL NO!!!’

But now that the couple are back on track, it sounds like they’re wasting no time, with plans to marry and have a baby already in motion.

‘We’ve seen some beautiful places we’d like to get married in Spain and Essex, but we’re trying not to get ahead of ourselves,’ Gemma revealed last month.

‘I’ve made no secret of the fact I really want kids so I don’t think we’ll wait too long before trying for a family.’

Aww, our hearts are melting!