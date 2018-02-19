We were not expecting this...

TOWIE star Gemma Collins hasn’t had the best luck on Celebs Go Dating so far – remember when she walked out of a date after just four minutes because he called her a diva?

Anyway, while Mr Four Minute Date definitely wasn’t The One, there’s another CGD star who did catch Gem’s eye – and that’s car expert Laurence Hearn. Y’know, this guy!

After meeting him on the first episode of the match-making show, the pair went out for a dinner date straight after the mixer and seemed to get on like a house on fire.

But after deciding she wanted to date a few more people on the show, now it looks like 37-year-old Gem has had a change of heart as she actually spent the weekend with Laurence – and he even helped her clean her house!

Taking to Instagram, the Essex star posted a video where she can be heard saying: ‘I actually think this man is in love with me. He’s hoovering for me. Laurence do you love me?’

Looking up, he tells her: ‘Loads’, to which she replies: ‘What do you love about me?’

The sheepish looking telly star tells her ‘I like the real Gemma’, before adding that she’s is ‘nothing like the GC’.

Seemingly confirming their romance, the Essex babe wrote: ‘Gemma and Laurence the next chapter he he @ladynadiaessex I’m so pleased Laurence has seen past the act and actually taking the time to get to know the real me as Laurence says I’m NOTHING like the GC in real life …. but very few people I open up too x.’

AW! Sweet, right? And it looks like the pair are even getting serious, as Laurence hinted there could be a Celebs Go Dating wedding on the horizon.

A post shared by Laurence Hearn (@laurencehearn) on Feb 3, 2018

Sharing his very own snap on Instagram from Cape Verde, the dad-of-two told co-star Mike Thalassitis: ‘@mike_thala A Legend yourself. You can be best man at the wedding, you heard @gemmacollins1 say it on @celebsgodating’.

Eeeek! Although her evening with Laurence, comes after she was spotted with her jailbird ex during a romantic Valentine’s Day date at a luxury hotel in Hertfordshire.

Not to mention she previously confessed she’s been chatting baby names with on/off boyfriend and TOWIE co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent.

So, Gem – what’s really going on?!