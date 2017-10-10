The reality star says 'it's a shame'

TOWIE star Gemma Collins has confirmed what we hoped wasn’t true – her co-stars Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks have split up.

Speaking about the reality couple’s decision to call time on their relationship, Gemma, 36, revealed her shock saying, ‘I don’t know what to say about it. It’s a shame and I’m very upset about it because they were a lovely couple.’

Reports of Megan and Pete’s split surfaced last week – just four months since they rekindled their on-off romance after Megan accused Pete of sexting another woman.

Insiders close to the couple have revealed that despite giving their relationship another go following a holiday to Las Vegas, their arguing soon became too much.

Neither Celebrity Big Brother star Megan or Pete have broken their silence about their split, but Gemma confirming the news means reality fans might see the fall-out play out on our TV screens very soon.

Fortunately for Megan, though, she’s got plenty going on to keep her mind off of her recent heartbreak.

The 25-year-old reality star – who has also appeared on shows including Ex on the Beach and X Factor – is currently riding high after the successful launch of her solo singing career this summer.

Country singer Megan released her first original debut single, High Heeled Shoes, earlier this year – with fans showering her with compliments for her ‘lovely’ and ‘beautiful’ voice.

Meanwhile, fans have been supporting Megan on her split, rallying around her on social media.

One supporter said, ‘Don’t give up when times get tough we all believe in you and your relationship.’

Another added, ‘Love you two, hope you are ok.’

Is this really the end of our favourite TOWIE couple?! We hope not!